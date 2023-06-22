NEW LONDON — Rhonda Kay Burrow, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 while with her family at the beach.

Rhonda was born in Guilford County, Feb. 6, 1953, a daughter of the late William S. Kay Jr. and Annie Meredith Kay. In 1971, she married Gary Burrow. Rhonda loved participating in activities with her children and traveling with her family. Her favorite happy place was the beach! Rhonda was preceded in death by her son, Gary Burrow Jr.