NEW LONDON — Rhonda Kay Burrow, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 while with her family at the beach.
Rhonda was born in Guilford County, Feb. 6, 1953, a daughter of the late William S. Kay Jr. and Annie Meredith Kay. In 1971, she married Gary Burrow. Rhonda loved participating in activities with her children and traveling with her family. Her favorite happy place was the beach! Rhonda was preceded in death by her son, Gary Burrow Jr.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Rachel Marshall and her husband Jonathan; five grandchildren, Isabella, Kayelynn, Ava, Madeline and Lacy; a brother, Joe Kay and his wife Sue and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Rhonda’ life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12 noon in the Sechrest-Davis Chapel. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon. Memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.