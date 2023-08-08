VALDESE — Army Cpl. Rex W. Powell, 18, Valdese, North Carolina, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for February 13, 2023.
Rex was born October 5, 1932 to Isa Powell Williams Epley.
Surviving is his niece, Jatonna Hunt Garner; nephew, Warren Hunt and wife Wendy; two great-nieces, Devon Gailey and Dylan Gailey.
A funeral service will be held Friday August 11, 2023, at noon at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, North Carolina with Chaplin Tom Barton officiating. Interment will take place at Salisbury National Cemetery on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Full Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
In the winter of 1950, Powell was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. While it is possible Powell was captured, there was no record or eyewitness accounts of him being held as a prisoner of war, and no recovered remains were ever identified as him. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.
During Operation GLORY in 1954, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned the remains of over 2,900 Americans. During the subsequent processing and identification of these remains, none were associated with Powell, and he was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.
At the end of the identification process, 848 unidentified remains, including one designated X-15633 Operation GLORY, were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl.
In March 2021, during Phase Three of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project, X-15633 was disinterred from the Punchbowl and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
Powell’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
