ARCHDALE — Rex Dwiggins Nelson, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at High Point Medical Center following a month of declining health.
He was born May 14, 1936, in Forsyth County and was the son of the late Shepard and Lina Nelson and was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters. He graduated from High Point Central High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. Rex started his work career at Western Electric before beginning his career in the food brokerage business. He first worked as a salesman for Associated Food Brokers and then started his own company, Pioneer Food Broker, where he worked until his retirement. He was a longtime member of both the High Point YMCA and Colonial Country Club where he was an avid golfer and past President and Chairman of the Board. Rex was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed trips to Biloxi, Atlantic City and Cherokee, as well as family trips and fishing at the North Carolina coast.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death on July 25, 2014, by his wife, Ruby Keever Nelson, whom he married in 1958; and a son, Roger Nelson.
Rex is survived by his son, Scott Nelson of High Point; granddaughter, Andrea Salman (Ryan) and great- grandchildren, Reese and Mackson, all of Raleigh; step-grandson, Chuck Thrift (Sally) and their children, Gaston, Emmitt and Maley, all of Conway, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Deloris Jaeger.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Rex’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his neighbors, Doug and Glenda, David and Linda, Jimmy and June, Brock and Ray, and Cliff for their help over the years. They would also like to especially thank Tonya whose dedication allowed him to live at home as long as possible. Likewise, special thanks is extended to the staff at High Point Medical Center who treated Rex with compassion and dignity over his last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, both of which Rex loyally supported.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Nelson family.
