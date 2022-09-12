THOMASVILLE — Reverend Jesse Howard Sr., 71, of Thomasville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on Oct. 12, 1950 in Rowan County, NC to Jack Tunney Howard and Minnie Fraley Howard. He was a Pastor for 30+ years, at the Denton Church of God, and later at Silver Valley Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Howard on Jan.1, 2014; and a sister, Cathy Lowder.
Surviving are his daughters, Pamela Nunnery of Archdale and Becky Walser and husband Jeff of Lexington; his son, Jesse Howard Jr. and wife Diane of Southmont; two sisters, Brenda Whitt and Becky Burkette; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.