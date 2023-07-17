HIGH POINT — Reva Jean Anderson Owens, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the GrayBrier Nursing and Rehab Center following several years of declining health.
Reva was born in Surgoinsville, TN, Nov. 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Charlie Clint Anderson and Linda Jane Collins Anderson. She lived most of her life in the High Point/ Archdale area and retired from Old Dominion after 28 years of service. Reva enjoyed singing gospel hymns with God's Grace Singers at area churches and nursing homes. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Allendale Baptist Church. Reva was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lee Owens and seven siblings.
