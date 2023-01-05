HPTNWS- 1-6-23 DIGGS, WILLIAM REV.jpg

GREENSBORO — Reverend William E. Diggs, son of the late Reverend Rudyard Kipling Diggs and Flora F. Diggs, was born August 14, 1936, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born in a family with whom his grandfather and father were ministers.

Reverend Diggs was assigned to pastor at Turners Chapel AME Church in High Point, North Carolina. A gifted, vigorous, and proficient leader, he began his work with a renewed spirit. He focused on delivering God's word to God's people and saving souls.

Trending Videos