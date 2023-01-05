GREENSBORO — Reverend William E. Diggs, son of the late Reverend Rudyard Kipling Diggs and Flora F. Diggs, was born August 14, 1936, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born in a family with whom his grandfather and father were ministers.
Reverend Diggs was assigned to pastor at Turners Chapel AME Church in High Point, North Carolina. A gifted, vigorous, and proficient leader, he began his work with a renewed spirit. He focused on delivering God's word to God's people and saving souls.
Reverend. Diggs is survived by the love of his life, Everlena Diggs. They were married for 62 years. One son, Everette Diggs (Revee) Raleigh, NC; three daughters, Constance Young (Henry) Fayetteville NC; Renee Diggs Greensboro, NC and Teressa Diggs Roxboro, NC; Sisters In-law, Frances Diggs, Florence, SC and Carlene Timmons (John) Whitsett, NC; Brothers In-law Fred Mitchell (Alice) Roxboro, NC; Lambert Mitchell Roxboro, NC; Reginald Mitchell (Mary) Springfield, Oregon and Donnie Mitchell Indianapolis, Indiana.
Reverend Diggs and Everlena cherished their 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren of which one is deceased, Xavier.
He will be remembered fondly by his lunch buddy’s cousin George Pass and Reverend James Swaine.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bowden/Diggs Scholarship Fund, Turners Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Road, High Point, NC 27265.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Turners Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Road, High Point, NC. Rev. Diggs may be viewed on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the church from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
