HIGH POINT — Rev. Weldon Rudolph Brewington, 90, transitioned on Friday, June 3, 2022. Weldon was born to James Ishma and Agnes Brewington in Cumberland County, NC on Jan. 27, 1932. He was a graduate of William Penn High School and later enlisted in the US Army and served during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Weldon married Maria Robertson and became the father of five. In 1969 he joined the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where he served faithfully. He was ordained to preach on July 24, 1980 and held many offices. He became interim Pastor of New Trinity Baptist Church and later returned to Friendship Missionary Baptist as an Associate Minister for over 40 years until death. You could always find him preaching, teaching, praying, singing and praising God at any appointed time. He loved God with all his heart, and he wanted to make sure everyone that he met knew who God is.
In addition to his parents, Weldon was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Brewington; brothers, Hubert and James O. Brewington; sisters, Ludy Norman, Yvonne Woods, and Lacy Marie Dillard.
Left to cherish loving memories are a son, Rodney Brewington (Marilyn); three daughters, Elder Debora Fields, Candise Hanson, and Dianne Knight (Delathan); sister-in-law, Shirrol Thompson (Atlas); brothers-in-law, Rev. Roosevelt Robertson (Izetta), and Rev. Bobby Robertson (Diane); ten grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Homegoing Celebration will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, June 11 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 715 W. Willis Ave, High Point. The family will receive visitors and friends from 11:30 to 12 at the church on Saturday. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
