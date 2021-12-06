JAMESTOWN — The Rev. Tony Lloyd Cruthis, 70, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Oct. 20, 1951, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Marvin Lloyd Cruthis and the late Robbie Dutkiewicz. Tony was a retired mail carrier and minister of the Gospel, which was his greatest passion. He was a member of Living Hope Worship Center.
Tony is survived by his wife, Patricia Vick Cruthis, of the home; daughters, Tracy Moebius and husband Jim, of Greensboro, and Penny Fields and husband Josh, of Jamestown; sisters, Mickey Sports, of Wisconsin, and Terrie Keever, of High Point; grandchildren, Shane Freeman and wife Sarah, Jake Moebius and wife Anna, Andrew Moebius, Cole Moebius, and Noah Fields; and great-grandchildren, Coral Freeman and Tallulah Freeman.
A family graveside service will be conducted today in Floral Garden Park with Rev. Troy Wilhelm officiating.
Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Jamestown Church of God.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.