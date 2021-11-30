TRINITY — The Rev. Ronald Dean Evans, 79, resident of Trinity, died Nov. 28, 2021 at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville.
He was born May 9, 1942 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Elmer and Ethel Mae Allen Evans. As a resident of Pennsylvania most of his life, he attended Philadelphia College of Bible (now Cairn University) and later received his master’s degree from Duquesne University. Rev. Evans pastored for 17 years before becoming an Area Minister for the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware. In 1963, he married the former Pauline Alma Timmins who survives of the residence. Together, they moved to the Trinity area 22 years ago.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jamie Trout (Jerome) of Pennsylvania and Kristen Wall (Dale) of East Bend; three sons, Ronald Dean Evans Jr. (Tuesdee) of West Virginia, Kenneth W. Evans (Vickie) of Zebulon, and David W. Evans of the residence; two sisters, Bonny Jean Arcure of Thomasville and Joyce Skiles (Allen) of New York; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mt. Gilead Church in Trinity. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to East-West Ministries c/o Jon Woodruff, 2001 West Plano Parkway Suite 3000, Plano, Texas 75075. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
