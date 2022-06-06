ARCHDALE — Rev. Raleigh Hayden, 88, a resident of Archdale, died June 5, 2022 at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Patrick County, Virginia, a son to James R. and Essie Mae Noah Hayden. Raleigh was a resident of this area most of his life and served as pastor of True Love Church of the Living God in High Point over 40 years. In 2017, he married the former Stella Norris, who survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Hayden; two sons, Joe Hayden and Joe Pugh; a daughter, Sharon Nelson; and four brothers, Clarence, Howard, Lloyd “Duke” and Arthur Hayden.
Also surviving are four daughters, Rhonda McKinney (Vernon) of Walnut Cove, Rebecca Jarrell, of Winston-Salem, Lynette Snider (Jeff) of Winston-Salem and Rose Marie Hulon (Euclid) of Trinity; three sons, Jeff Hayden (Cindy) of Colfax, Ronald Norris, of Archdale, and Christopher Norris (Angela) of Georgia; 28 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
