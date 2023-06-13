PIEDMONT — Rev. Mrs. Hilda B. McMahand passed away on June 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1930 to the late Hattie and Noah Kellam. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Willie B. McMahand; six brothers and four sisters.
In Jan. 1957, she was called into the ministry at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church formerly known as St. Matthews C.M.E Church. She pastored several churches in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina.
She lived with her sister, Alice before her passing. She relocated to High Point when she was very young.
She is survived locally by one sister, Naomi Cross; nieces, Louise Foddrell and Lorraine Flemming; one nephew, John Foddrell; a devoted great niece, Cassandra and her children, Mykayla and Parker Flemming; five sons and one daughter; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 13 nieces; six nephews; there are many other relatives and friends surviving.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Flat Rock Road, Piedmont, SC. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Watkins-Garrett & Wood Funeral Home, Greenville, SC.
Announcement courtesy of Phillips Funeral Service Inc.
