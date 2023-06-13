HPTNWS- 6-14-23 MCMAHAND, HILDA.png

PIEDMONT — Rev. Mrs. Hilda B. McMahand passed away on June 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1930 to the late Hattie and Noah Kellam. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Willie B. McMahand; six brothers and four sisters.

In Jan. 1957, she was called into the ministry at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church formerly known as St. Matthews C.M.E Church. She pastored several churches in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina.