HIGH POINT — Rev. Leroy McIntyre, 77 died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. A Homegoing Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Ave.,
High Point. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Rev. Leroy McIntyre, 77 died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. A Homegoing Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Ave.,
High Point. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.