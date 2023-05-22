TRINITY — Rev. Franklin E. “Bud” McDowell, 94, started his eternal life on Friday, May 19, 2023 as he departed this life from High Point Medical Center.
Bud was born in High Point on March 10, 1929 to the late Benjamin Sechrest McDowell and Lula Mabel Shuskey McDowell. In addition to his parents, his son, Dennis Lee McDowell; three brothers and a sister preceded him in death.
Bud served in the United States Army and will receive military honors at his committal service.
During his life, Bud was passionate about sharing his love of the Lord with others. He served many church communities by teaching Sunday school, creating and delivering sermons, playing his guitar and singing hymns in the choir.
Bud loved to be in his shop working on a furniture upholstery project or creating a craft project. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family to many destinations, watching NASCAR racing, attending air shows, and was an avid collector of model cars. He was well-known for his determination to put a smile on everyone’s face he met - usually through a funny story or what he called a “cornball” joke.
Bud is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie McDowell of the home; daughters Vanessa McDowell Eads (James) of Cameron, Faye Livengood of Dobson; granddaughter, Jamie Eads Simmons (Bill); special friend, Deana Proctor and 2 nephews. There are many friends from the community and church that will dearly miss him.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Cloverdale Church of the Living God at 2502 Surrett Drive in Archdale. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend David Perry officiating and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cloverdale Church of the Living God at 2502 Surrett Drive, Archdale, NC 27263.
Condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at Rev. Franklin McDowell’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.