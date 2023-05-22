HPTNWS- 5-23-23 MCDOWELL, FRANKLIN.jpg

TRINITY — Rev. Franklin E. “Bud” McDowell, 94, started his eternal life on Friday, May 19, 2023 as he departed this life from High Point Medical Center.

Bud was born in High Point on March 10, 1929 to the late Benjamin Sechrest McDowell and Lula Mabel Shuskey McDowell. In addition to his parents, his son, Dennis Lee McDowell; three brothers and a sister preceded him in death.

Trending Videos