HICKORY — The Rev. Billy Ray Smith, 87, of Hickory, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his residence, following a period of declining health.
Billy was born on September 23, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Roy William Smith and Velma Nickelston Smith. He was a graduate of Hasty High School in Thomasville and attended Piedmont Bible College. Billy previously employed with Brayton International/Steelcase in High Point, and was enlisted with the NC National Guard at High Point in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Billy and wife Betty worshipped at Berea Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. His main employment and joy through the years was as a Pastor for several churches in North Carolina including; Mount Hope Baptist Church in Franklin, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gastonia, Mill Creek Baptist Church in Boliva, and part time pastor at Faith Baptist Church in High Point.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Totten Smith of the home, two children; Darren Smith and wife Carol of Gastonia, and Denise Richardson and husband Phillip of Hickory, and Heather Puhl of Hudson, who was considered as a daughter throughout her life. Also surviving are two brothers; Rev. Lee Roy Smith of Supply, and Larry Smith of Kernersville, four grandchildren; Rhonda Kemp, Meagan Bumgarner, Seth Richardson, and Holly Evans, three great-grandchildren; Shad Bumgarner, Charlee Bumgarner, and John Kemp, and a number of nieces, and nephews.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, followed by a graveside service at Floral Garden Memorial Park in High Point at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Marvin Wiley and Pastor Shawn Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
