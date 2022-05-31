COLFAX — Retha Gail Lockhart Cooper, 80 passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at RiverLanding. Born August 12, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri she is a daughter of the late Wayne Lockhart and Ruby Aline Walmer Lockhart. She was one of six children. Mrs. Cooper was a teacher and real estate agent. In her free time she enjoyed reading.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband Roger L. Cooper of the home and two children, Paul Cooper and wife Staci of Parkville, Missouri and Gail Cooper of Jamestown and four grandchildren, Stashia Madueno, Zoe Madueno, Anna Cooper, Celia Cooper. She is also survived by a brother Walter Lockhart and wife Shirley and a sister JenEtta Pauley and husband Robert all of Fulton, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
