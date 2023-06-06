HPTNWS- 6-7-23 NANCE, RENNIE.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Rennie Smith Nance, 91, of Thomasville, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pine Ridge Nursing and Rehab.

Born June 6, 1931, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late David Nance and the late Betty Parrish Nance. Rennie was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a truck driver for Rex Oil Company. He was also a member of West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville.