THOMASVILLE — Rennie Smith Nance, 91, of Thomasville, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pine Ridge Nursing and Rehab.
Born June 6, 1931, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late David Nance and the late Betty Parrish Nance. Rennie was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a truck driver for Rex Oil Company. He was also a member of West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Templeton Nance of the home; sons, Fred Nance and Jeffrey Nance, both of Thomasville; daughter, Jennifer Orr of Cartersville, GA; grandson, Devin Orr; and a special niece, Anne Harvey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Curry Delt Nance, Everette Hite Nance, James Tolbert Nance, and David Bryce Nance; sisters, Mary Lou Nance, Arnie Trevlyn Jarvis, Wilma Louise Sechrist, Lois Rebecca Small, and Shelby Jean Huffman.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be directed to West End United Methodist Church, 600 Lexington Ave, Thomasville, NC 27360 or Davidson County Hospice, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
