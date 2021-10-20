HIGH POINT — Renay Newby Lamp went to be with her Savior on Oct. 18, 2021. She was born in High Point on Jan. 22, 1944 to Fred Paul and Irene Nance Newby and lived most of her life in High Point. She was a graduate of High Point High School, Class of 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Craig Paul Newby and Eric Charles Newby. Mrs. Lamp has been a member of First Wesleyan Church since 1985. At First Wesleyan, she served on the committee to prepare the Communion Elements, sang in the choir and led the music for the Assisted Living residents at Westchester Harbour. All these things she considered an honor and her ministry.
Mrs. Lamp is survived by her husband, John, daughters, Kristin Foster (Jennifer Shenberger) of St Louis MO., and Kari Allison and son-in-law, Cory Allison of Winston Salem NC, step-daughter Jodi Lamp of Chapel Hill, NC and step-son, Andrew Lamp of Swansboro NC. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Nancy Newby and Pam Newby, nephew Brad Newby and her granddaughters, Emma Allison, Camille Allison and Beatrice Ohletz.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, North Carolina with the Reverend Roland Cavanaugh officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made on Renay’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.