GREENSBORO — Rebecca (Becky) Williams Bulla, 88, died on May 16, 2022, after a short illness, in Augusta, Georgia, where she had lived since 2018. She spent most of her life in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she worked in the medical and education fields, including as an administrative assistant for the Graduate School at UNCG. She was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Ramseur, to A.C. and Edith G. Williams. Becky Bulla graduated from Ramseur High School and attended Women’s College in Greensboro. She married Joseph Redding Bulla of Asheboro in 1955. Joe Bulla, an industrial engineer for Western Electric (AT&T), died in 1986. She is survived by her three children: Catherine Rachide of Hudson, Fla; David Williams Bulla (Kalpana Ramgopal) of Augusta, and Barbara Bulla Simpson (Scott Simpson) of Bentonville, Ark.; as well as eight grandchildren (Charley Rachide, Casey Rachide, and Elizabeth Rachide; Alexandra Simpson, Aiden Simpson, and Nikolas Simpson; and Viraj Bulla and Vedh Bulla). In the late stages of life, niece Maggie McBride Shimon of High Point and daughter-in-law Kalpana Ramgopal of Augusta helped take care of Mrs. Bulla, who was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ on Radiance Drive in Greensboro. Becky Bulla was a fan of the N.C. State Wolfpack and Atlanta Braves. A memorial service will be held at Forbis & Dick, 1118 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice of Augusta, as well as the doctors and nurses at Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Augusta, for their care and attention for Mrs. Bulla. Donations should be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (https://www.v.org).
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- HPU club baseball chases national title
- Free sports physicals being offered Saturday
- Man arrested for arson
- Hornets GM Kupchak signs multiyear contract extension
- Several incumbents lose N. Carolina legislative primaries
- Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
- Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Most Popular
Articles
- Hartley, long-respected police officer, dies at 94
- City stands to gain jobs from Winston-Salem
- Corporate communications expert takes role with HPU
- Stewart Batchelor Hartley
- Bonds survive, tax hike dies
- Primary spurred several close outcomes
- Thomas Built Buses to hire 280
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Westchester, HPCA reach baseball finals
- Robert Pegram Jr.
- Barbara Green
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.