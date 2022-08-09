TRINITY — Rebecca Sue Tuttle, 78, of Trinity, passed away, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.
Born, March 1, 1944, in Guilford County she was the daughter of the late B.W. Hester and the late Enolia Russell Hester. Rebecca spent many years in the hardware industry at Southside Hardware and Lowes Hardware as a customer service representative. She loved spending time watching old western movies, reading a good book, or spending time at the beach. Rebecca was a very artistic person, and enjoyed using her talents and skills. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carson Tuttle; and sister, Brenda Butler.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tracey Poole of Randleman, Dana Tuttle of Trinity; son, Carson “Budgie” Tuttle of Trinity; sister, Pat Hester of Trinity; brothers, Ray Hester (Mary) of Jefferson, Lee Hester (Janet) of Denton; and her beloved grandchildren, Hunter Allred, Arbella Poole, Jared Poole, and Gabriel Howard.
A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with the Rev. C.W. Moss officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to either the Randolph or Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
