TRINITY — Rebecca Sue Tuttle, 78, of Trinity, passed away, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born, March 1, 1944, in Guilford County she was the daughter of the late B.W. Hester and the late Enolia Russell Hester. Rebecca spent many years in the hardware industry at Southside Hardware and Lowes Hardware as a customer service representative. She loved spending time watching old western movies, reading a good book, or spending time at the beach. Rebecca was a very artistic person, and enjoyed using her talents and skills. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

