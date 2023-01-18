HIGH POINT — Rebecca Lynn Hudson age 62 of High Point passed away unexpectedly in Wilkes County, NC Feb. 15, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in the mausoleum on Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Rebecca Lynn Hudson age 62 of High Point passed away unexpectedly in Wilkes County, NC Feb. 15, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in the mausoleum on Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Rebecca was born March 4, 1959 to Frank Walton and Pauline Rogers Hudson Sr. in Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son; Willis Gravely Jr; her special cat Mark; one sister, two brothers; Frank W Hudson Jr., Charles Edwin Hudson, Ruby Jean Walden.
Rebecca is survived by three asters; Caroline Bowers and husband of Pulaski VA, Kathy Hill of Thomasville, NC, Vada Hudson-Pigg; of High Point, NC one brother; Billy Hubbard and wife Melissa of Denton, NC, two brothers in law; Wayne Walden and Timmy Hill. Special friend, Ricky Honeycutt of High Point and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.