HIGH POINT — Rebecca Jean Stauffer Gurkin, 71, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
She was born June 16, 1950, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Josephine Burdan Stauffer. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and worked with the Department of Social Services. Rebecca was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point. She was an avid history buff and volunteered at the High Point Museum for several years.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Charles Gurkin, whom she married April 15, 1988; daughter, Cindy Reed (Bert); grandchildren, Spencer Reed, Shepard Reed and Sarah Reed; and brother, Chris Stauffer (Anne ) of Charlotte.
The family will hold a memorial service celebrating Rebecca’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point with Pastor Ethan Overcash officiating.
The family will speak with friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Rebecca’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Point Historical Society, 1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Gurkin family.
