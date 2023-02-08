HIGH POINT — Ms. Rebecca “Becky” Hutchins Wood passed peacefully on Monday,
Feb. 6, 2023 at Hospice House.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Ms. Rebecca “Becky” Hutchins Wood passed peacefully on Monday,
Feb. 6, 2023 at Hospice House.
Becky was born to the late Ira and Ada Hutchins on Nov. 25, 1934 in High Point, NC. She attended Jamestown Elementary, Jamestown Junior High, and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1953, after which, she married John “Jay” Wood. She held many places of employment throughout her life but most recently worked as the cashier at J & S Cafeteria, since opening. She brought a smile to every patron she talked to and exuded joy every day. She was a true believer in treating everyone with respect and kindness. Her true love was her family and cared for them deeply. Her light will continue to shine in each and every person she came in contact with and she will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Wood McNulty and her husband, Jimmy McNulty of Florida; brothers, Edwin and Harold Hutchins of High Point and Wray Hutchins of Mississippi; and a sister, Leona Hutchins of High Point.
Becky is survived by her son, Tab Anderson Wood of High Point; granddaughters, Blair Wood Kennedy and husband Joel Kennedy and Calley Anderson Wood and fiancé John Robinson and great grandson William “Ryder” Kennedy, all of Florida. Becky also has several surviving nieces and nephews from Trinity, Greensboro, California, and Alaska.
The family will receive friends at Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home in High Point from 12-12:30 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church in High Point for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Becky’s name to St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.