HIGH POINT — Rebecca “Becky” Kessler Varner, 94, of High Point, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Westchester Harbour.
Her parents were Arthur Alpheus Kessler Sr. of Goldsboro, N.C. and Gladys Nix Kessler of Demorest, Georgia. They were married for 56 years and had five children. Becky was the youngest of those children: Arthur Alpheus Kessler Jr., Sarah Frances (Snipes), Julius "Dooley" Hartwell Kessler, Marguerite Louise Morris Walker, and is the continuing source of information about that generation. Her father, Arthur Kessler Sr, (the oldest child of Julius John and Polly Reaves Kessler), owned the "Kessler Printing Company" in High Point, NC from 1936-1963.
Becky attended Ray Street School, High Point Junior High, and High Point Senior High School graduating in 1947 with a GPA of 4.0. She attended night classes at High Point University and received her North Carolina Real Estate License in 2000.
Becky married Kirkwood Varner, a WWII and D-Day veteran, in 1947. They had a daughter, Joni Kay Varner, in 1959 who is married to Ellsworth Chou and is a retired Professor of Cinema/TV.
Becky worked at S.H. Kress stores during high school and was manager of the Boys Clothing Department at Charles Store until beginning a long career at Sears Roebuck in High Point from 1948-1968. At Sears, she started as a housewares sales clerk, progressing onto assistant audit manager, then in charge of payroll and personnel and secretary to the store manager. Becky became a vanguard of a generation of work from home moms doing clerical work from her house while a young mother for companies operating under the name of The Furniture Suppliers Company. Becky became co-owner with Kirk as vice president and treasurer of the new health and beauty aid chain White Shield Discount Centers in 1968. Becky worked in admissions at The Galilean Extended Care Facility in High Point from 1979 to 1981. She then began a long career in accounts receivable at Hatteras Yachts in High Point in 1981 until 1998. Becky’s volunteer work for the Deep River Church of Christ in High Point has extended from 1952 to the present. After 49 years of marriage, Becky became a widow and in her retirement has traveled extensively with her family
She is survived by her daughter, Joni K. Varner and husband Ellsworth Chou; nieces, Judi Farlow and husband Joel, and Linda Genewikow and husband Danny; and best friend, Linda Harrell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kirkwood Varner; brothers, Arthur Alpheus Kessler Jr., and Julius “Dooley” Kessler; sisters, Sarah Frances Snipes, and Margaret Walker.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Deep River Church of Christ with Minister David Galloway officiating. Burial was in Floral Garden Park.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deep River Church of Christ, 2067 Deep River Rd., High Point, NC 27025.
Her favorite phrase was “nothing in the world will take the place of persistence.”
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.