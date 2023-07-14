HPTNWS- 7-15-23 VARNER, REBECCA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Rebecca “Becky” Kessler Varner, 94, of High Point, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Westchester Harbour.

Her parents were Arthur Alpheus Kessler Sr. of Goldsboro, N.C. and Gladys Nix Kessler of Demorest, Georgia. They were married for 56 years and had five children. Becky was the youngest of those children: Arthur Alpheus Kessler Jr., Sarah Frances (Snipes), Julius "Dooley" Hartwell Kessler, Marguerite Louise Morris Walker, and is the continuing source of information about that generation. Her father, Arthur Kessler Sr, (the oldest child of Julius John and Polly Reaves Kessler), owned the "Kessler Printing Company" in High Point, NC from 1936-1963.