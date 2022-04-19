OAK ISLAND — Rebecca Elizabeth “Becky” Harrington, 78 of Oak Island, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington.
Becky was born Oct. 20, 1943 in High Point, NC and was daughter of the late Claude Alton Smith and Frances Oliver Smith. She was also predeceased by a brother, Alton Oliver Smith.
Becky was an active and faithful member of Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island. Her faith was very important to her. Becky was graciously devoted to her husband Jerry. She was constantly there to help and support others. Becky had a unique selflessness and giving spirit. She was blessed with many dear and loving friends.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Harrington. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Shaver and husband Brent, of Holden Beach; six nephews, Tony Smith and wife Diann, Scott Smith and wife Condon, Eric Smith, Steven Shaver and wife Tiffaney, Jordan Shaver and wife Kate, and Jay Shaver; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; two stepchildren, Cathy Stephenson and husband Phillip, and Scott Harrington, of South Carolina; three step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Bread Ministries at Ocean View UMC, Oak Island or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Harrington family.
Peacock, Newnam & White, Southport, NC.
