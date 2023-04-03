HIGH POINT — Reba Jean Aulbert, 97, a former resident of Jamestown, entered into heaven March 31, 2023 at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
Reba was a faithful member of Oak Hill Friends Meeting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Chip” Aulbert, her son, Van Aulbert, a granddaughter, Ansley Rice Wolffis, a sister, Peggy Joyce Owens, brothers, John Wade Thomas, Brice Hill Thomas and a stepsister, Nancy Epperson.
Surviving are a daughter, Sue Snipes (Danny); daughter in law, Terry Aulbert; granddaughters, Kelsey Harris (Chuck) and Sarah Byrd (Jon); great-grandchildren, Colby and Graylyn Wolffis, Ethan, Sadie and Lily Dumoulin, Bennett, Jenna and Banks Byrd, Tori and Luke Harris, and a very special niece, Marty Livingood.
A Celebration of Reba’s life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Friends Meeting by Pastor John Sides. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial at Floral Garden will be private. If you attend the service, please wear bright clothing in her memory. Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends meeting, 2001 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at Sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
