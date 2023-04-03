HIGH POINT — Reba Jean Aulbert, 97, a former resident of Jamestown, entered into heaven March 31, 2023 at Autumn Care of Shallotte.

Reba was a faithful member of Oak Hill Friends Meeting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Chip” Aulbert, her son, Van Aulbert, a granddaughter, Ansley Rice Wolffis, a sister, Peggy Joyce Owens, brothers, John Wade Thomas, Brice Hill Thomas and a stepsister, Nancy Epperson.

