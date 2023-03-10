THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Reba Ann Parrish Farmer, 77, a resident of Thomasville, passed away peacefully on Monday March 6, 2023 at the Hospice Home at High Point, surrounded by her
family and loved ones.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Reba Ann Parrish Farmer, 77, a resident of Thomasville, passed away peacefully on Monday March 6, 2023 at the Hospice Home at High Point, surrounded by her
family and loved ones.
She was born Sept. 2, 1945 in Randolph County, NC, the daughter of the late
Mack Lindsey Parrish and Virginia Doris Miller Parrish. She worked and retired from
Atrium Windows and Doors and also served as an EMT with PTAR ambulance
service. Reba was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Cornerstone
Community Church.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Keith
Parrish and a nephew, Jerry Keith Parrish Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa
Duncan of the home; granddaughter, Jessica Duncan, of Raleigh, aunt, Peggy
Christine Parrish Arnold; son-in-law, Dean Duncan, of Thomasville; and great-
nephew, Justin Keith Parrish.
Throughout her life, she always had a love of travel and meeting new people. Her
favorite destination was by the New River in Sparta, North Carolina where she often
went with her best friend, Linda Hayes. She also loved traveling to Portland Oregon
to visit with family.
Her love of family was also a vital part of her life. Whether it was spending time with
her daughter, granddaughter, or other family members, she cherished every
moment she spent with them. Her warm smile and gentle touch were always there
whenever someone needed comfort or support.
Her love of animals was something that also defined her. Whether it was taking care
of her beloved dogs or bird watching in her backyard.
She will be remembered fondly for her infectious laughter, her unwavering
compassion for others, and her generous spirit. She touched the lives of so many
people and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. at J.C. Green &
Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, North Carolina with Rev. Michael
Ferguson officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The interment will be on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial
Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Farmer Family at
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.