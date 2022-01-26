ARCHDALE — Raymond “Ray” McMahan, 58, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1963 in High Point, a son of the late Lomer L and Mary “Lib” McMahan. He was a 1982 graduate of Ragsdale High School and owned and operated Make it Shine Pressure Washing. Ray always had an open heart and open home; especially for the poor or homeless. He put into practice his Christian faith by helping people, sometimes giving more than was required. He loved the outdoors; especially working with chainsaws and fishing. In his younger years he enjoyed speed skating, but his true love and passion was spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving brother, brother in-law, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Steve McMahan.
He is survived by his brother, Mark McMahan and his nephew, Jeff McMahan.
A service to celebrate Ray’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Pastor Tony Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. His family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 30, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Ray’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Online condolences may be made on Ray’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
