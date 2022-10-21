HPTNWS-10-22-22 REID, RAYMOND.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Raymond Leslie Reid, 79, of Kernersville, N.C., unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, of complications from surgery. Ray, the third of four children, was born on Jan. 21, 1943, in High Point, N.C., to the late Dewey L. Reid and Clarice Y. Reid.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Arrendale Reid; his brother, Jerry Reid (Barbara); his daughters, Robin England (Randy) and Allison Reid (Bruce); his stepchildren, Bryan Todd and Kimberly Todd; his grandchildren, Blake and Josh Kerley and Samuel Reid Warrington; his step grandchildren, Sierra and Zackary Todd, Nathan, Darvin and Hogan England. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert S. “Hoppy” Reid; sister, Jo Anne Barger; and his late wife, Stephanie Reid.

