TRINITY — Mr. Raymond Lee Foster, 100, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at North Pointe of Archdale. He was born March 24, 1921, the son of the late Carl A. Foster and Mamie Mock Foster. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Watson Foster; a daughter, Margie Jeanette Stringfellow; and four siblings, Clarence Foster, Homer Foster, Melvin Foster, and Martha Gray.
Raymond faithfully attended St. Mary’s United Methodist Church of Trinity, NC, until declining health, where he was an active member all his life. He confessed to Christ at an early age. Raymond enriched the lives of family and friends by his gentleness and humble heart, the love for family, and faith in Jesus Christ. He was an active member of the men’s choir, trustee board, United Methodist Men, and others. He was a member of The Lodge. He retired from International Home Furnishings after 42 years of service.
He leaves to cherish precious memories, his son, Andre Foster of Chapel Hill, NC; two granddaughters, Calandra (Rodney) Rogers of San Diego, CA, and Andrea Foster of Greensboro, NC; four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Jalen, Mekhi, and Maddox; a son-in-law, Willie Stringfellow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A special thanks to Lisa Wall, Barry Gray, June McCoy, Willie Stringfellow, and North Pointe of Archdale staff for their constant caregiving.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Trinity Community Cemetery.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
