TRINITY – Mr. Raymond Foster, 100, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at North Pointe of Archdale Assisted Living.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Updated: January 20, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
