HPTNWS- 11-9-22 FIELDS, RAYMOND SR.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mr. Raymond Fields Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 after a courageous 14 month battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 14, 1942 in Lebanon, Virginia, the fourth child of 13 children born to the late Melissa Fields Fields and Joseph Fields. Raymond was employed by Colonial Motor Freight for 15 ½ years and retired from Estes Express Lines after 17 years of service. After retirement, he worked at Food Lion in Archdale for 8 years and at Southside Hardware.

Trending Videos