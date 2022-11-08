ARCHDALE — Mr. Raymond Fields Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 after a courageous 14 month battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 14, 1942 in Lebanon, Virginia, the fourth child of 13 children born to the late Melissa Fields Fields and Joseph Fields. Raymond was employed by Colonial Motor Freight for 15 ½ years and retired from Estes Express Lines after 17 years of service. After retirement, he worked at Food Lion in Archdale for 8 years and at Southside Hardware.
Raymond was an active member of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class, Wednesday Morning Bible Study Group, The Ironmen, The Disaster Recovery Team, and the Thursday Lunch Hot Dog Sale. He also found enjoyment in vegetable gardening, NASCAR racing, Duke Basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball, camping at Ocean Lakes Campground and watching Gunsmoke on television. Raymond was a loving Christian man and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Alfreda Armentrout Fields; two sons, Mark Fields and Steve Fields; two brothers, Cecil Fields and Kenneth Fields; and a son-in-law, Randall DeHart.
Surviving are his children, Carolyn DeHart, Donald Fields, Timmy Fields (Sue), Ray Fields Jr. (Sheila) and Jeremiah Fields (Fadwa); six sisters, Mary Reynolds (Henry, deceased), Dorothy Ball (Henderson, deceased), Louise Brooks (James), Brenda Hundley (Mike), Kay Brightwell (Jerry) and Priscilla Brightwell (Brent); four brothers, J.C. Fields (Wanda), Verlin Fields (Sandra), Jim Fields (Jean) and Darrell Fields (Martha); 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; his longtime faithful girlfriend, Sharon Sparing; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church in High Point with Rev. Dr. Tim Porter and Rev. Mike Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are John Beck, Danny Caudill, Josh Fields, Mark Y. Fields, Butch Osborne and George Royster. Memorials may be directed to Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church at 3511 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. High Point, NC 27260 or to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to all of Raymond’s medical team, including Dr. Katherine Gershner, Dr. Jason Huff, Dr. Heather Pacholke, Dr. Cole Podraza and all the staff at Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist Health.
