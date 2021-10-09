HIGH POINT — Raymond Edward Dyke, 74, of High Point, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born January 21, 1947, in Wood County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Cletys Dyke and the late Eleanor Skaggs Dyke.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ferguson of the home; son, Jeremy Ferguson and wife Bonnie of Lake Wylie, SC; daughters, Jennifer Torchia and husband Tom of Novi, MI, Angie Hohl and husband John of Waterville, OH, and Annie Barth and husband Patrick of Brecksville, OH; brothers, Frank Dyke and wife Mona of Swanton, OH, and William Dyke of Weston, OH; sisters, Colleen Clark and husband Robert of Grand Rapids, MI; and eleven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Autism Association. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
