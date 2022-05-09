HIGH POINT — Raymond Edward Cargal Sr., 92, of High Point, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born July 19, 1929, during the great depression he was the son of the late Archie Jackson Cargal and the late Nora Mae Frady Cargal. Raymond joined the Army at the age of 18 and by age 21 he had acquired the rank of Sergeant and toured Europe. After leaving the Army he married the love of his life Patricia Rae Cleveland. They were happily married for 49 years before her passing in 2002. Several years later Raymond was fortunate enough to meet the second love of his life Jean Whitaker who has been his constant companion until his death. Raymond was a devout Christian, reading scripture and praying to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ every day. He was a faithful member of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church and served anyway he could over the years. Raymond had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was always in the choir. His singing brought joy and comfort to many people in many circumstances. Gravely ill and in pain Raymond sang his final song “Jesus Loves Me” to a pair of nurses attending to him during his final days. Raymond had a kind and humble disposition and coupled with the wisdom from the word of God, Raymond always knew what to say to bring comfort during hard times. He was a wonderful husband and father. To know Raymond was to love him.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Cargal and Guilford Cargal; and sisters, Doris Addeo, and Joyce Nackley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church with Rev. Matt Mitchell and the Rev. Chris Langham officiating. Burial will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wright Funerals-Cremation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m..
The family would like to thank the staff members of the 6th floor of High Point Regional Medical Center and Hospice of the Piedmont for the kind and loving care provided to Raymond during his final days.
