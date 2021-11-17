HIGH POINT – Raymond Clifford Taylor, 92, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Born August 19, 1929, in Wytheville, Virginia, he was a son of the late Sadie Taylor Alley. Mr. Taylor was a retired cloth cutter with Thayer Coggins and a member of Westchester Baptist Church. He was a member of the High Point Sundowners Camping Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela T. Dobbins and husband Gary of High Point, Dana T. Long and husband Tim of Winston-Salem, and Cindy T. Hopkins and husband Chip of Thomasville; grandchildren, Tracy, Brad, Jaclyn, Joni, Lauren, Logan, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Ally, Anna, Aubrey, Harrison, Sawyer, Nolan, Davis, Gracie, Ellie, Rosie, Abe, Vivian, Grayson, and Levi; and great-great-granddaughter, Ivy.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Surratt Taylor in 2020, and his son, Dennis Duane Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with his grandson Brad Dobbins officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
