ARCHDALE — Ray Lyndon White, 95, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

He was born April 20, 1927, in Randolph County and was the son of the late Robert Lyndon and Minnie Furr White. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served as a Seabee during World War II. He was a lifelong resident of this area and was an active member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees over the years and was a member of the Willa Carter Class. Ray was the family historian and knew everyone in this area and often had a story to tell with a keen sense of humor. He also enjoyed attending Hot Dog Tuesdays at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

