ARCHDALE — Ray Lyndon White, 95, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born April 20, 1927, in Randolph County and was the son of the late Robert Lyndon and Minnie Furr White. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served as a Seabee during World War II. He was a lifelong resident of this area and was an active member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church where he served on various committees over the years and was a member of the Willa Carter Class. Ray was the family historian and knew everyone in this area and often had a story to tell with a keen sense of humor. He also enjoyed attending Hot Dog Tuesdays at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Ann White; son, Roger Lee White; grandson, Mason Howard White; sisters, Mary Lee Morgan and Carol Hicks; and brothers, Worth White, John Cameron “Pap” White, Keith White, Bobby Glenn White and Charles Furr White.
Ray is survived by his sons, Howard “Hootie” Ray White (Vicki) of Pleasant Garden and Marshall Lyndon White (Debra) of Archdale; three grandchildren, Spencer Ray White, Jessica Erin Todd (Nick) and Ian White (Julia); two great-grandchildren, Lily Anne Todd and Wyatt Todd; three sisters, Doris Canter (Jimmy) and Rachel Hunsucker, both of Archdale and Sara Ann Earnhardt (Thomas) of Asheboro; brother, James “Buck” Vance White (Betty) of Archdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Ray’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Groome officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church Charlie’s Angel or the Cemetery Fund, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the White family.
