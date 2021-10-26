JAMESTOWN — Ray Rex Henry, 88, of Jamestown, NC passed away from complications of a stroke on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Ray was known for his wonderful singing voice, charitable spirit, and saying hello to everyone who crossed his path. He never met a stranger
Born Feb. 2, 1933, in McKeesport, PA, raised in Duquesne, he was the son of Ray Y. Henry and Alice Weaver Henry. Ray was a Boy Scout, worked in a steel mill, a Kennywood Park cook, a graduate of Duquesne High School and Thiel College, and attended Gettysburg Seminary. Ray worked in Jamestown, NY for Blackstone Corp, later renamed Titan X retiring after 46 years. He was an active member of Truck Maintenance Council and Standards of Automotive Engineers and was regarded as the heating and cooling guru of heavy trucks.
A dedicated member of Bemus Point United Methodist Church in New York and later Jamestown United Methodist Church in North Carolina. He volunteered his talents in his communities and church by singing in the choir. He and his family were active in the PONY Association and American Quarter Horse Association where he met his wife of 49 years, Barbara. A wife and love that brought out the song in his heart.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his siblings, Terry, Linda, and Larry, and two granddaughters, Tracy Ecklund, and Danielle Henry. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Henry and their eight children; Suzanne Valyer (Les); William Henry (Jan); Krista Wilson (Scot); Mary Johnson (Ivan); Elaine Wescoat-Lambert (Ron); Peggy Zionts (Keith); Lori Ecklund (Doug); Philip Henry (Brenda); 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by sister, Gail Werner.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ray Henry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jamestown United Methodist Church in Jamestown, NC. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to the Music Ministry of Jamestown United Methodist Church (403 East Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282) or Hospice of the Piedmont (1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262). Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com/tributes.
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
