JAMESTOWN – Ray Rex Henry, 88, of Jamestown, NC passed away from complications of a stroke on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ray Henry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jamestown United Methodist Church in Jamestown, NC. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
