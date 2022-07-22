ARCHDALE — Ray Edward Pope, 90, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will speak with friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Pope family.
