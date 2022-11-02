ASHEBORO — Ray E. Huffman, III, age 62, of Asheboro, passed away on November 1, 2022 at Moses Cone Hospital.
Mr. Huffman was born on May 20, 1960 in Eastlake, Ohio to Ray and Jane Moore Huffman. Ray was a longtime member of Westchester Baptist Church in High Point and attended Firelight Baptist Church in Asheboro.
He graduated from The School of Biblical Evangelism and was ordained as a Deacon and Evangelist. Ray was formerly employed with Marsh Furniture Company in High Point, Stuart Bowman Auto Center in Asheboro, and retired from Ilderton Dodge in High Point.
Ray is survived by his two daughters, Ashley Ann Lowe of Asheboro, NC, Amber Ray Huffman (Mark Vogus) of Cleveland, TN; three grandchildren, Holley Ann Lowe, Victoria Ray Huffman, and Valorie Ray Vogus; brother, Stephen Lee Huffman of Buffalo, NY; sister, Carol Schedler (Donald, Sr.) of Mentor, OH; and friend, Jeff Farlow of High Point, NC. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, James T. Huffman and Clifford G. Huffman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11 a.m.-noon at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Funeral services will follow on Friday at 12:30 pm at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Peacock officiating.
Burial will be held in New Hope Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to GBS CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
