ASHEBORO — Ray E. Huffman, III, age 62, of Asheboro, passed away on November 1, 2022 at Moses Cone Hospital.

Mr. Huffman was born on May 20, 1960 in Eastlake, Ohio to Ray and Jane Moore Huffman. Ray was a longtime member of Westchester Baptist Church in High Point and attended Firelight Baptist Church in Asheboro.

