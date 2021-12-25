HIGH POINT – Calvin Ray Hines, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born Oct. 1, 1926, in High Point, and was the son of the late Maskey Orline and Mary Kanoy Hines. Ray was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country during World War II, and was retired from Smith & Shore Service Station (Zingo) following many years of service. He was a hard-working man, who enjoyed spending time at home with his family, and a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church, where he was a member of the Building Believers Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Welch; and two brothers, Arnold Hines and Reitzel Hines.
Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Yarborough Hines, whom he married on Nov. 1, 1957; children, Kirk Hines and Judy Cox (Brad), both of Archdale; seven grandchildren, Meagan Jones (Michael), Madison Hines, Courtney Nichols (Chris), Matthew Cox (fiancée, Sonya Sisk), Kaitlyn Cox (fiancé, Jack Miller), Zachary Cox and Andrew Cox; five great-grandchildren; brother, Wade Hines (Sylvia) of High Point; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Ray’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor David Emery officiating.
The family will speak with friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ray’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N,C. 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hines family.
