HIGH POINT — James Ray Brewer, 80, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 29, 1941, in North Wilkesboro and was the son of the late James Robert and Pearl Porter Brewer. Ray worked many years in the furniture industry.
Ray is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson Brewer of Thomasville and daughter, Penny E. Brewer of Knightsdale.
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will speak with friends Friday immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on James’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Brewer family.
