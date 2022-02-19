THOMASVILLE — Raxena (Tracie) Lynn Griggs Hildebrand, 49, of Thomasville, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. Memorial Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Matt Strader officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the reception room for refreshments. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

