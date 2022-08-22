TRINITY — Randy Dale Johnson, 67, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born August 30, 1954, in Guilford County and was the son of Vera Hill Johnson and the late Ralph Dale Johnson. Randy retired from the City of High Point where he had served as Supervisor of the Parks and Recreation Division and enjoyed golf.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Dale Johnson.
Randy is survived by his wife, Betty Coble Johnson; two grandchildren, Noah Dale Johnson and Remie Rose Johnson; mother, Vera Hill Johnson of High Point; sister, Susan Barbati (John) of Pittsboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service celebrating Randy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Amber Shea Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Johnson family.
