TRINITY — Randy Dale Johnson, 67, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence.

He was born August 30, 1954, in Guilford County and was the son of Vera Hill Johnson and the late Ralph Dale Johnson. Randy retired from the City of High Point where he had served as Supervisor of the Parks and Recreation Division and enjoyed golf.

