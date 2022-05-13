HIGH POINT — Randy Dean Myrick, 73, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
He was born Feb. 4, 1949, in High Point and was the son of William Robert Myrick Sr. and Margaret Lillie Saunders Myrick. He worked many years in the grocery industry as an order clerk and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Randy will always be the greatest father, brother, veteran and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was always the funniest in the room. Randy’s happy places were the beach and family road trips. He will always be our greatest hero.
He was most adoring to his wife, Nettie McNabb Myrick; his children, Wendy Dawn Welch of South Carolina and Brian Dean Myrick (Brooks “Doug” Gilmer) of High Point; his grandchildren, Taylor Ashlyn Welch, Logan Keith Welch and Brenden Kage Welch; and his two dogs, Jake and Bella. He is also survived by his twin sister, Sandy Grissom (Larry) of Archdale; and brother, Bobby Myrick (Ellen Watson) of High Point.
Memorial service celebrating Randy’s life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Brian Oldham officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Randy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Myrick family.
