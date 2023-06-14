SOPHIA — Mr. William Randle “Randy” Bryan, 57, resident of Sophia, died June 11, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.
Randy was born Sept. 11, 1965 in Guilford County, a son to the late Tommie William Bryan and Shelby Jean Davis Bryan. He was a resident of this area all his life and worked many years with Jamestown Septic Tank Company. Randy enjoyed listening to country music, grilling outdoors, and especially spending time with his family that he loved dearly. Whether with his family or his friends, he always put their needs ahead of himself.
Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Kim Kinley Bryan, who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is his son, Trent Randle Bryan and wife Emily of Trinity; sister, Debbie Milan and husband Junior of Guilford County; nephew, Scott Milan; two grandchildren, Mckenzee Bryan and Gracie Bryan; and a grandson yet to arrive, Trent “T.J.” Bryan, due in August. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Bryan and his niece, Leslie.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be directed to Kim Kinley at 3885 Valley Dr. Sophia, NC 27350. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
