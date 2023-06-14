HPTNWS- 6-15-23 BRYAN, RANDY.jpg

SOPHIA — Mr. William Randle “Randy” Bryan, 57, resident of Sophia, died June 11, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.

Randy was born Sept. 11, 1965 in Guilford County, a son to the late Tommie William Bryan and Shelby Jean Davis Bryan. He was a resident of this area all his life and worked many years with Jamestown Septic Tank Company. Randy enjoyed listening to country music, grilling outdoors, and especially spending time with his family that he loved dearly. Whether with his family or his friends, he always put their needs ahead of himself.