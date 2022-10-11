ARCHDALE — Randall “Randy” Wayne Brown, 75, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born May 2, 1947, in High Point and was the son of the late Dallas Grey and Sally Chandler Brown. Randy loved the mountains and enjoyed hunting, golf and fishing, but his greatest joy was time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Alene Ellington, Kellie Witt, Pat Ward and Carolyn McGee; and two brothers, Bernard Chatham and Richard Chatham.
Randall is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alma Hardin Brown, whom he married on Aug. 19, 1967; daughter, Lisa Dunning of Greensboro; son, Kevin Brown (Amy) of Trinity; three grandchildren, Isabella Dunning, Madeline Brown and Stella Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Randy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Randy Otwell and Pastor Grayson King officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Brown family.
