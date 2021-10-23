ARCHDALE — Randall Greg Rains, 68, of Archdale, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Randolph Hospice.
Born September 14, 1953, in Guilford County, he was a son to the late Floyd G. Rains and the late Hilda Saunders Rains. Randall was Vice President of Guilford Fabrications, and a member of Archdale Friends Meeting.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Aldridge Rains of the home; sons, William Rains and Gregory Rains both of Archdale; brother, Jeffrey Rains (Jenny) of Trinity; sisters, Barbara Rains Harper of Archdale; sister-n-law, Sandy Rains of Archdale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Rains.
A Memorial Services will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Archdale Friends Meeting with Pastor Scott Wagoner and Pastor Rusty Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
