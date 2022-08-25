HIGH POINT — Ralph Raymond Joyce, age 95, of High Point, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Alston Brook Nursing Facility. Mr. Joyce was born Dec. 6, 1926 in Davidson County, to the late Richard (Reid) Howard and Alma Pitts Joyce. Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II along with six of his seven brothers. He was a resident of Guilford County his entire adult life and worked for Klopman Mills in Asheboro for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Ruby Hedgecock; brothers, Henry, Robert, Finley, Howard, Jesse, William, and twin Roby. He was also preceded by his son, Ralph Raymond Jr.; daughter, Melinda Diane; mother of his children, Maxine; and his second wife, Edith.
Surviving are daughter, Joy Suellen Bryant and husband Carl, of Palm Coast, FL and son, Richard Joyce and wife Karen of High Point. Grandchildren, Andrew Bryant and wife, Jessica of Gainesville, FL, Emily Moore and husband, Jared of Peachtree City, GA and Katie of Austin, TX; and five great-grandchildren Porter and Parker Bryant and Corbin, Cooper and Remi Moore. Daughter-in-law, Anna Joyce of El Sobrante, CA; and sisters-in-law, Betty Thompson and Aleatus Joyce both of High Point.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2817 Abbotts Creek Road, High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
