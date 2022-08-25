HPTNWS- 8-26-22 JOYCE, RALPH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ralph Raymond Joyce, age 95, of High Point, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Alston Brook Nursing Facility. Mr. Joyce was born Dec. 6, 1926 in Davidson County, to the late Richard (Reid) Howard and Alma Pitts Joyce. Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II along with six of his seven brothers. He was a resident of Guilford County his entire adult life and worked for Klopman Mills in Asheboro for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Ruby Hedgecock; brothers, Henry, Robert, Finley, Howard, Jesse, William, and twin Roby. He was also preceded by his son, Ralph Raymond Jr.; daughter, Melinda Diane; mother of his children, Maxine; and his second wife, Edith.

