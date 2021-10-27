ARCHDALE – Ralph Lawrence Modlin, 69, of Archdale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home.
Born June 28, 1952, in Guilford County, he was the son of Lawrence Emory Modlin and Martha Davis Modlin. He was a graduate of Allen Jay High School and NC State University. Ralph was owner operator of Ralph Modlin Farm and Nursery. He was a fourth generation farmer and loved to cultivate the soil, pot the plants, and watch God’s miracle of life unfold. He was a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church and faithfully served in many capacities of the church ministries, which included being Cemetery Chairman. He also served his community as a member of the Randolph County Zoning Board.
Ralph loved his family and was preceded in death by his father, and a son, Emory Joseph Modlin. He is survived by his mother, his wife Sue Ellen Ridge Modlin of the home; son, Adam Ralph Modlin (Chrissy) of Archdale; sister, Betsy Sink (Mike) of High Point; grandchildren, Landon Carter, Wesley Modlin, and Haley Modlin. His extended family include his sisters in law, Jean Hinshaw (Mike), Lynn Morgan (Doug), JoAnnette Kelly (Ed), Brother in law, Phil Ridge (Meredith). He also leaves behind cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends he has made in the community and at the Farmer’s Market where he enjoyed selling his harvest of plants and sharing his knowledge of horticulture.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate nurses of Hospice for their loving care for Ralph during his brief illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Fairfield United Methodist Church with Reverend Oliver Helsabeck and Reverend Barry Lemons officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be directed to: Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 NC Hwy 62 West, High Point, NC 27263.
Condolences maybe expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
